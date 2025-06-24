Spreetail Launches Listing Doctor

Spreetail, an e-commerce marketplace accelerator, today launched Listing Doctor, an artificial intelligence-powered tool that diagnoses and optimizes listings to boost visibility, conversions, and sales across e-commerce channels.

The tool surfaces listing improvements across copy, imagery, and variations in real time, fixing broken variations, poor image mixes, and keyword gaps. It continuously monitors and scores listings based on attributes proven to drive conversions and auto-classifies images to ensure the right mix of lifestyle, infographic, and white-background visuals.

"Listing Doctor helps brands gain a competitive edge in a landscape increasingly shaped by AI and algorithms," said Josh Smith, senior vice president of product and technology at Spreetail, in a statement. "By combining AI-powered content monitoring, real-time keyword optimization and our team's expert support, we give brands greater control over their listings, which is critical as algorithms now play a bigger role in what gets seen, clicked, and added to carts. With Listing Doctor, our partners can ensure maximum product visibility and drive stronger sales performance."

Listing Doctor is the first release in Spreetail's Smart Shelf suite, a growing set of tools to help companies support faster fulfillment, smarter pricing, and scalable growth across e-commerce channels.