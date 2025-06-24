Klaviyo Adds AI-Powered Innovations

Klaviyo is launching a suite of products that deliver artificial intelligence-powered omnichannel experiences to help marketers plan, launch, and orchestrate campaigns across email, SMS, push, WhatsApp, and more from a single platform that also learns each customer's preferred channels and engagement patterns in real time.

Built on the Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP), which processes more than 2 billion daily events across 7 billion customer profiles, this release helps marketers run campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push, WhatsApp, and mobile, all from one place.

Klaviyo's latest innovations include the following:

Omnichannel Campaign Builder, a canvas inside Klaviyo for marketers to plan, launch, and measure complex, multi-day campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push and WhatsApp.

Channel Affinity powered by Klaviyo AI that learns each customer's preferred channels and time to engage, then delivers messages where and when they’re most likely to convert.

Native Support for WhatsApp and RCS.

Multi-Touch Attribution.