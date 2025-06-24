Klaviyo Adds AI-Powered Innovations
Klaviyo is launching a suite of products that deliver artificial intelligence-powered omnichannel experiences to help marketers plan, launch, and orchestrate campaigns across email, SMS, push, WhatsApp, and more from a single platform that also learns each customer's preferred channels and engagement patterns in real time.
Built on the Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP), which processes more than 2 billion daily events across 7 billion customer profiles, this release helps marketers run campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push, WhatsApp, and mobile, all from one place.
Klaviyo's latest innovations include the following:
- Omnichannel Campaign Builder, a canvas inside Klaviyo for marketers to plan, launch, and measure complex, multi-day campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push and WhatsApp.
- Channel Affinity powered by Klaviyo AI that learns each customer's preferred channels and time to engage, then delivers messages where and when they’re most likely to convert.
- Native Support for WhatsApp and RCS.
- Multi-Touch Attribution.
"Marketing isn't broken, but the way brands have been forced to do it is," said Andrew Bialecki, CEO and co-founder of Klaviyo, in a statement. "We're giving consumer businesses a fundamentally better system: one that's built on real-time insights, doesn't sacrifice scalability or performance, and helps them operate the way consumers behave: fluidly, across channels, in real time."