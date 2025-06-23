Informa TechTarget and Salesloft Partner
TechTarget, a provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, and Salesloft, providers of the Revenue Orchestration Platform are partnering on an integration to help mutual customers build and accelerate pipeline by identifying and engaging prospects in an active buying journey.
With this integration, mutual customers can add Active Prospects directly into relevant Salesloft cadences and automatically push Active Prospects to topically aligned Salesloft cadences each week.
"While 85 percent of [business development representatives] are laser-focused on outbound prospecting, many of them waste precious cycles pursuing cold contacts who aren't ready to buy. We help reps hit their pipeline targets by identifying buyers who are actively researching relevant solutions," said Jillian Coffin, senior vice president of customer enablement and strategy at Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "By automatically delivering these active, permissioned contacts into topically aligned Salesloft cadences, we help sellers engage the right people with the right message at the right time so they can convert more interest into opportunity."
"The combination of Informa TechTarget's active, permissioned contacts with Salesloft’s engagement capabilities gives sales teams a meaningful advantage," said Lesley Renna, senior vice president of alliances and ecosystem at Salesloft, in a statement. "This integration helps our joint customers drive higher productivity and conversion rates by automatically adding prospects in an active buying cycle to Salesloft Cadences tailored to the topics that matter most to them."