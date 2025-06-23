Informa TechTarget and Salesloft Partner

TechTarget, a provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, and Salesloft, providers of the Revenue Orchestration Platform are partnering on an integration to help mutual customers build and accelerate pipeline by identifying and engaging prospects in an active buying journey.

With this integration, mutual customers can add Active Prospects directly into relevant Salesloft cadences and automatically push Active Prospects to topically aligned Salesloft cadences each week.