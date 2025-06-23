Cordial Launches Price Sensitivity

Cordial, a marketing platform provider, today added Price Sensitivity as a new feature within its Cordial Edge platform.

Cordial Price Sensitivity analyzes customers' historical behavior, such as opens, clicks, browses and purchases, to predict their intent to buy at different price points. This dynamic attribute enables marketers to personalize offers and adjust messaging, deploying discounts only where they drive meaningful impact while preserving margins to each individual shopper.