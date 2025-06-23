Cordial Launches Price Sensitivity
Cordial, a marketing platform provider, today added Price Sensitivity as a new feature within its Cordial Edge platform.
Cordial Price Sensitivity analyzes customers' historical behavior, such as opens, clicks, browses and purchases, to predict their intent to buy at different price points. This dynamic attribute enables marketers to personalize offers and adjust messaging, deploying discounts only where they drive meaningful impact while preserving margins to each individual shopper.
"With rising tariffs and shifting consumer expectations, brands need more than generic discounts; they need personalized offers backed by data and intelligence," said Rob Garf, senior vice president of strategy and insights at Cordial, in a statement. "This new AI capability gives marketers an innovative way to drive efficiency, relevance, and ultimately, customer profitability."