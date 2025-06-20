HG Insights Acquires TrustRadius

HG Insights, a provider of data-driven insights for B2B go-to-market (GTM) strategies, has acquired TrustRadius, a provider of buyer intelligence fueled by verified customer reviews. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition unites HG Insights' market and account intelligence with TrustRadius' B2B buyer insights. GTM teams can now leverage buyer intent data and in-market lead generation within HG Insights' RGI platform to identify, prioritize, and engage best-fit accounts.

For TrustRadius customers, HG Insights enhances their B2B buyer intelligence platform by enriching buyer intent data and in-market leads with HG Insights' granular account-level data, resulting in faster speed to market.

Meanwhile, HG Insights customers can connect with active buyers via TrustRadius, further leveraging the value of validated user reviews and intent data from the TrustRadius buyer community. Marketing teams gain access to the authentic voice of the customer to generate advocacy content that enhances campaigns and increases brand influence.