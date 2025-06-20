HG Insights Acquires TrustRadius
HG Insights, a provider of data-driven insights for B2B go-to-market (GTM) strategies, has acquired TrustRadius, a provider of buyer intelligence fueled by verified customer reviews. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This strategic acquisition unites HG Insights' market and account intelligence with TrustRadius' B2B buyer insights. GTM teams can now leverage buyer intent data and in-market lead generation within HG Insights' RGI platform to identify, prioritize, and engage best-fit accounts.
For TrustRadius customers, HG Insights enhances their B2B buyer intelligence platform by enriching buyer intent data and in-market leads with HG Insights' granular account-level data, resulting in faster speed to market.
Meanwhile, HG Insights customers can connect with active buyers via TrustRadius, further leveraging the value of validated user reviews and intent data from the TrustRadius buyer community. Marketing teams gain access to the authentic voice of the customer to generate advocacy content that enhances campaigns and increases brand influence.
"Our mission is to build the industry's preeminent AI-driven revenue growth intelligence platform. This requires unlocking the holy grail of demand gen and sales, connecting sellers to the right buyers who are ready to purchase," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights, in a statement. "With TrustRadius joining HG Insights, we are uniquely positioned with optimal data sets and buyer intent contextualization to deliver high-propensity accounts and in-market leads that provide the fastest path to revenue."
"The value of buyer intelligence is fully realized when integrated with GTM strategy," said Vinay Bhagat, founder and CEO of TrustRadius, in a statement. "Together with HG Insights, we unlock the full market analysis-to-pipeline journey, helping companies identify, prioritize, and act with speed and precision."