Stravito Introduces Newsletters

Stravito has introduced Newsletters, a feature that helps teams turn research into email-ready stories, without leaving the platform.

Newsletters helps teams package insights into curated narratives that are delivered directly to internal inboxes. With a drag-and-drop editor, one-click content blocks, and simple audience tools, anyone can create newslettesr using assets such as reports, videos, and collections from the Stravito Insights Library for sharing monthly research roundups, curated digests for onboarding, category updates, leadership summaries, and more.

Newsletters enables insight teams to move beyond email chains and deliver curated updates. Everything lives in one place, from source materials to send metrics.

Key features of Stravito Newsletters include the following:

A modern template, clean layouts, and automatic thumbnails to reduce formatting time.

The ability to embed reports, videos, and collections with one click, while titles, descriptions, and links are pre-filled.

Team lists and custom segments to tailor communications.

Built-in analytics that show opens, clicks, and top-performing content so teams can refine over time.