Adobe Launches Firefly Mobile App and Firefly Board

Adobe has expanded its Adobe Firefly system for assisted content ideation, creation and production to mobile devices. The move brings Firefly image and video generation to phones.

Adobe Firefly's new iOS and Android app lets users explore ideas and generate and edit images and videos from anywhere using AI and seamlessly sync with Adobe's Creative Cloud applications. With it, creators can generate images and videos from anywhere using text prompts (Text to Image, Text to Video), transform images into videos (Image to Video), add or remove objects like people or road signs (Generative Fill) and extend the size of an image while filling in new areas with AI-generated content (Generative Expand).

Adobe also introduced Firefly Boards to help creative teams ideate and collaborate on concepts with the addition of video to its AI-first moodboarding surface. With Firefly Boards, creative professionals can now remix uploaded video clips and generate new video footage using Adobe's Firefly Video Model or with Google's Veo 3, Luma AI's Ray2, and Pika 2.2 text-to-video. In addition to generating images using Firefly models and partners' models, creative teams can also use AI capabilities in Firefly Boards to make iterative edits to images from conversational text prompts using Black Forest Labs' Flux.1 Kontext and OpenAI's image generation capabilities.