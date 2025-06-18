The Trade Desk Partners with Rembrand

Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk is expanding its generative artificial intelligence creative offering with Rembrand, a provider of spatially-aware AI technology for content creation, monetization, and advertising. The new partnership integration helps advertisers leverage Rembrand's Virtual Product Ad form solution to embed their brands within digital content, including creator and influencer video content.

Rembrand analyzes video content frame by frame to identify organic, in-scene locations where branded elements can subtly be placed in post-production. The new Virtual Product Ad also enables content to be transformed into the foundation of a content-driven ad unit, which can be delivered through The Trade Desk.

"Brands understand the need to be faster, smarter, and more innovative to better connect with their consumers. And The Trade Desk is collaborating with companies that are at the forefront of advertising innovation, particularly as we embed generative AI into every aspect of programmatic," said Samantha Jacobson, chief strategy officer of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Bringing Rembrand into our platform gives advertisers a powerful new way to own the moment. This is digital advertising reimagined for the future as an immersive and culturally relevant experience."

"Our partnership with The Trade Desk goes beyond technology," said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand, in a statement. "It's about placing brands within content that carries the trust audiences have toward their favorite influencers. That tight contextually relevant integration increases watch time so that the brand can convey their story and deliver programmatic ads that perform."

Rembrand becomes the latest AI creative innovator to integrate with The Trade Desk. As part of its AI-driven creative optimization marketplace within Kokai, The Trade Desk has also partnered with creative automation platforms, such as Nova and Spaceback.

It also partnered with Bunny Studio for audio production for podcasts, audio streaming platforms, and video. Bunny Studio is built into the Creative Library tile on The Trade Desk's Kokai platform.