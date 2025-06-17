Infobip Launches RCS Messaging Across All Four Major U.S. Telecom Carriers
Global communications platform provider Infobip has launched its RCS messaging with the top four U.S. telecom carriers.
RCS offers a more versatile and feature-rich experience than traditional, text-only SMS messaging. By operating over Wi-Fi and mobile data, RCS offers high resolution images and video, enhanced group chat functions, interactive features that enable recipients to book appointments, and more.
"As evident by our most recent 'Messaging Trend Report,' which found a 500 percent increase in RCS usage year on year, both telecoms and businesses are seeking out better ways to leverage this evolutionary messaging channel," Ivan Ostojic, chief business officer of Infobip, said in a statement. "Now that Infobip's RCS Business Messaging is available across the biggest telco providers in the U.S., leading brands can effectively engage and communicate with targeted customers throughout the world's largest economy."