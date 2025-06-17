Infobip Launches RCS Messaging Across All Four Major U.S. Telecom Carriers

Global communications platform provider Infobip has launched its RCS messaging with the top four U.S. telecom carriers.

RCS offers a more versatile and feature-rich experience than traditional, text-only SMS messaging. By operating over Wi-Fi and mobile data, RCS offers high resolution images and video, enhanced group chat functions, interactive features that enable recipients to book appointments, and more.