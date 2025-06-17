NiCE's Updated CX Mpower Technology Upgrades Unveiled at Interactions

LAS VEGAS -- New internal developments and new partnerships will help push the boundaries of NiCE in a positive direction, company officials told the audience on the first day of the NiCE Interactions conference today.

The company is taking large, bold steps to reimagine customer experiences, said CEO Scott Russell, who replaced Barak Eilam as CEO late last year. "When I joined NiCE I was drawn to something that was deeply personal to me and something that I've always been passionate about: the opportunity to bring human connection with the power of technology.

"We live in truly extraordinary times where technology is redefining that connected whole sense of intimacy community, and even we're not disconnecting faster. We're connecting deeper. But most important of all, it's transformed human engagement not by addressing it, but by enriching it in ways that we could never have imagined."

Inadequate, siloed solutions no longer work in an environment defined by technology and human connections, Russell added. "NiCE has always been obsessed with customer experience."

Though companies continue to look to advanced technology and to help serve customers today, customer experiences can and must be even better, Russell said."It is time to revisit our assumptions and reimagine what's possible."

Customers want and expect more, and to deliver better experiences, companies have to re-imagine what they are doing, according to Russell. " Many customers feel the need to speak to a human agent, and it's great, because you have amazing agents, but they do it often in order to get that personal, empathetic human experience. But what if every interaction felt human, even the ones that are delivered by AI?"

Russell added: "Customer service is a balance, a balance between the needs of an efficient, cost-effective population that can deliver always on at scale, but it also needs to create consumer experiences that constantly delight."

Customer Testimonials

One company that prides itself on constantly delighting and making magic for customers is NiCE customer Disney. While NiCE's AI-based technologies have helped Disney achieve amazing success, particularly after the end of the COVID shutdown of its theme parks, the company knows it can derive more benefits from the technology , said Arun Chandra, Disney senior vice president of customer experience.

Disney uses NiCE's CXone Mpower to automate actions in self-service, improve agent experience, and support millions of interactions worldwide

NiCE solutions are also critical to the success of WalMart, said Anderson Wilkins, the retailer's head of product management and customer care.

The company, with 10,000 retail stores, had a very disjointed customer interaction system, so it looked to NiCE for single, powerful system, Wilkins explained. "We evaluated platforms from industry giants to innovative startups, but NiCe had the team capable of handling Walmart's sheer scale and complexity. We selected NiCE, not because [the technology] was perfect, but because we found we had a strategic partner. We created a shared vision to co-innovate together, to scale the flexible while enabling auto scaling for on demand capacity."

That journey is ongoing, Wilkins said.

NiCE technology has also been critical in the ongoing business transformation at Carnival UK, said John Wells, its contact center director. As the company pursued business transformation following COVID, it looked for a partner that would stay up with guest needs and CX changes and shared the same values as the company. NiCE has been that catalyst and more.

New Product Announced

NiCE also used the conference to introduce CXone Mpower Agents, which enable fully automated, AI agents to be created and deployed in seconds and immediately work across the customer service ecosystem—from self-service to mid-office approvals to back-end fulfillment. Mpower Agents use CXone Mpower's CX AI models, trained on rich use case-specific data and optimized workflows based on the actions of the best employees. They actively move across systems, trigger actions, and work together with humans and other AI agents to automate entire service workflows.

CXone Mpower identifies high-impact automation opportunities across front-, middle-, and back-office operations and delivers the intelligence to instantly generate Mpower AI agents using outcome-based, no-code prompts in the Mpower AI Studio. These agents tap into the full CXone Mpower ecosystem, including APIs, Knowledge, Experience Memory, Channels, and Enlighten Models, and can be built in seconds to support employees via Mpower Copilot or serve customers directly via Mpower Autopilot. From processing claims to approving refunds, Mpower Agents work within orchestrated workflows to drive real business outcomes with minimal manual effort.

These AI Agents become a seamless extension of the business, adapting to its unique tone, policies and procedures. With built-in vibe-coding, business users can tailor each agent's personality and communication style to reflect the brand.

"There's a big difference between AI that talks and AI that gets things done," said Barry Cooper, president of NICE's CX Division. "While others are building agents that mimic conversations, we're building agents that fulfill customer needs, end to end. Whether it's a mid-office approver or a back-office loan processor, Mpower Agents work across the entire CXone Mpower platform to deliver real outcomes, not just responses. That's what separates intelligent automation from intelligent distraction."

Stronger Collaboration

NiCE also announced expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services, bringing together the CXone platform and Amazon Q index, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Bedrock, which the company says will accelerate the development of purpose-built AI solutions for end-to-end customer service.

NiCE expects CXone Mpower and the Amazon Nova family of large language models (LLMs) to help with the following:

Simplifying AI agent creation with content-aware automation.

Drive end-to-end enterprise automation with intelligent orchestration.

Empower global teams with AI augmentation

"NiCE brings decades of deep customer service expertise, rich data and a proven AI-based foundation. AWS brings enhanced scale, infrastructure and generative AI innovation," Cooper said. "Together, we're delivering enterprise-wide automation, turning vision into action across the front, middle and back office. Mpower Agents are just one example: AI-powered agents that deploy instantly, adapt in real time and operate with precision at scale."

NiCE also announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to unlock the full value of customer interaction data by enabling seamless, secure data sharing across the front, middle and back office through Snowflake Secure Data Sharing. This collaboration combines NiCE CXone Mpower AI for customer service automation with Snowflake's connected and trusted platform, enabling joint customers to access and update data to automate customer service at scale. By working with Snowflake, the two companies will be able to deliver immediate value for customers and unlock new opportunities across the enterprise landscape.

NiCE selected Snowflake for its ability to power secure, governed data collaboration and its shared commitment to eliminating operational silos. As a core component of every CXone Mpower bundle, Snowflake provides the foundation for the CXone Mpower data lake, centralizing all interaction data from across the platform and enabling that data to be merged with associated data beyond the front office. This extends the depth and breadth of CXone Mpower, enabling customers to leverage reporting, dashboarding, analytics and AI, from a single, trusted and ecosystem-wide source of truth. By expanding the reach of CX data into middle and back-office systems, organizations will be able to automate processes such as service fulfillment, billing, claims handling, and account updates, dramatically improving speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

"Partnering with Snowflake is a pivotal step in helping enterprises automate across the front, middle and back office. By connecting customer interaction data with core operational systems through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, this integration turns insights into action, powering AI-driven workflows, streamlining fulfillment processes, and delivering faster, smarter, and more personalized customer experiences across the enterprise," Cooper said.