Adobe Unites Creativity, Marketing, and AI for Customer Experience Orchestration

Adobe today unveiled a suite of product innovations that power Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO), fusing creativity, marketing and artificial intelligence.

CXO is the evolution of Customer Experience Management, combining the creation and development of customer experiences across all touchpoints and channels, with advancements in generative and agentic AI.

Adobe innovations unveiled at Cannes Lions include the following:

Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a generative AI application that enables marketers and creatives to create on-brand campaign content for paid social ads, display ads, banners, marketing emails and more. New capabilities will support the creation of short-form video ads (leveraging the Adobe Firefly Video Model).

Solutions for display ad campaigns, including on-brand image generation with Adobe Firefly, as well as offerings with Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn, and Meta to power seamless campaign workflows.

Adobe Firefly Services, a collection of generative AI and creative APIs that bring Adobe's AI innovations into content production workflows to accelerate tasks such as resizing marketing assets.

APIs for creating short-form video content, 3D imagery, and digital avatars, along with new capabilities in Firefly Creative Production (a no-code interface that unlocks the power of Firefly Services APIs) to streamline color grading and resizing workflows.

Enhancements in Firefly Custom Models and Adobe Express that ensure new assets remain on-brand.

Adobe LLM Optimizer, a new application for businesses to improve their response ranking on generative AI-powered browsers and chat services. LLM Optimizer analyzes traffic from generative AI sources, benchmarking visibility while recommending content strategy adjustments that enhance discoverability.

Adobe is also innovating on the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) with agentic functionality. The first set of capabilities are now live in the AEP Agent Orchestrator, which businesses can leverage to build, manage, and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems, including Customer Experience Language Models, Agent Operator, and Knowledge Base components. These capabilities power the Data Insights Agent and Product Support Agent. The Data Insights Agent empowers marketing teams to deliver actionable insights across their organizations, while the Product Support Agent helps them troubleshoot and navigate new product features across Adobe enterprise applications.

"Delivering one-to-one personalization at scale demands a powerful fusion of creativity, marketing and AI," said Anil Chakravarthy, president of digital experience business at Adobe, in a statement. "We are pioneering innovations through Adobe's AI platform that enable teams to craft the most compelling and relevant customer experiences, helping businesses drive impact and seize this enormous opportunity."

Adobe's GenStudio innovations fuse creativity, marketing, and AI to help businesses produce personalized, on-brand content at scale. New AI-powered capabilities for video and display advertising help businesses build and optimize their ad creative for multiple platforms, including Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn, and Meta. Adobe also enhanced Firefly Services, Custom Models, and Adobe Express to streamline content creation for teams.

Key GenStudio for Performance Marketing innovations include the following:

Video ad creation, allowing users to automatically reformat existing videos for different ad formats and generate short videos from static images using the Adobe Firefly Video Model.

Display ad enhancements through an expanded collaboration with Amazon Ads that allows teams to leverage pre-built templates and create campaign assets for Amazon Ads properties. Asset creation for LinkedIn Ads is now live as well, with the ability to export new assets directly into the LinkedIn media library. Display ads can also now be activated directly with Google Campaign Manager 360, across websites, apps, video content and more.

AI-generated imagery (powered by the Adobe Firefly Image Model) for use in display ads, marketing emails and more.

An integration with Custom Models.

The ability to create and translate marketing content in more than 30 languages while adapting messages that align with the preferences of local audiences.

Integration between Adobe Workfront and Adobe Express.

Adobe Firefly Services APIs to streamline tasks such as resizing, with upcoming capabilities for video generation.

APIs for creating 3D images and digital avatars.

Firefly Creative Production, which enables teams to unlock Firefly Services APIs and handle repetitive tasks without coding, with new offerings for color grading and resizing workflows.

Firefly Custom Models now offer improved image quality and style, while Adobe Express offers customized home and one-click brand set-up to accelerate on-brand creation.