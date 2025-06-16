Snowflake Partners with Acxiom on Marketing Data Infrastructure

Snowflake and Acxiom are partnering to deliver an artificial intelligence-powered marketing data infrastructure, bringing data, identity, and collaboration tools from Acxiom and its parent company, IPG, directly into companies' Snowflake environments.

Acxiom will also modernize its products, solutions, and client environments with Snowflake, enabling companies to maximize their first-party data in the cloud.

By bringing Acxiom's comprehensive suite of data and identity solutions and IPG's collaborative Interact platform directly into their Snowflake environments, companies gain visibility and control over their data flow across applications, agencies, and platforms. It elso provides real-time insights, audience segmentation, and personalization, while also modernizing companies' data and technology stacks with composable architectures and AI.

This initiative unlocks the following capabilities:

Privacy-First Data Access -- Interact, IPG's integrated platform for marketing, will be available directly within marketers' Snowflake environments via the Snowflake Native App Framework, integrating with Acxiom's privacy solutions, including collaborative data clean rooms, predictive audiences, and Acxiom Real ID for identity resolution.

Artificial intelligence to optimize campaigns, predict performance, and generate personalized content leveraging Interact's AI features, powered by Snowflake Cortex.

A transparent ecosystem where data is securely connected between marketers and media partners, granting full visibility into data usage and marketing ROI.

Integration of Real ID into Snowflake Data Clean Rooms for collaboration on audience insights, ad verification, incremental ROI measurement, and omnichannel marketing.

Joint Solutions Hub to develop AI and omnichannel marketing solutions, leveraging Snowflake's secure, multi-cloud data collaboration capabilities and Snowflake Cortex and Interact.