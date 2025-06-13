Yext Launches Research Program
Yext, a brand visibility platform provider, today launched Yext Research to give marketers and SEO professionals access to the signals, benchmarks, and trends that define how companies are being discovered across AI answers, local listings, reviews, social platforms, and third-party sites.
Yext Research is powered by advanced modeling and a continuously refreshed stream of more than 2 billion data points, offering insights into how digital visibility is shifting. It's built to help marketers and SEO leaders understand how individual industries are performing in search and what trends are influencing that performance. Yext Research will regularly publish insights that clarify what is changing, why it matters, and where companioes should focus next.
"Too often, marketers are asked to deliver results without a clear view of the broader picture," said Christian Ward, chief data officer of Yext, in a statement. "With Yext Research, we will be sharing the real signals that shape visibility. This is about giving marketers and SEO leaders the context they've been missing to see what's shifting, measure what matters, and make smarter, faster decisions."