Yext Launches Research Program

Yext, a brand visibility platform provider, today launched Yext Research to give marketers and SEO professionals access to the signals, benchmarks, and trends that define how companies are being discovered across AI answers, local listings, reviews, social platforms, and third-party sites.

Yext Research is powered by advanced modeling and a continuously refreshed stream of more than 2 billion data points, offering insights into how digital visibility is shifting. It's built to help marketers and SEO leaders understand how individual industries are performing in search and what trends are influencing that performance. Yext Research will regularly publish insights that clarify what is changing, why it matters, and where companioes should focus next.