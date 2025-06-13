InMobi Launches Buyer Hub

InMobi Advertising, a provider of mobile-first programmatic solutions, today unveiled InMobi Buyer Hub, a self-service platform that helps media buyers build, plan, discover, optimize, and purchase programmatic deals.

InMobi Buyer Hub is powered by agentic artificial intelligence that streamlines the curation process and the creation of programmatic deal IDs. Media buyers gain access to a seamless self-serve interface.

InMobi Buyer Hub will also allow buyers to leverage their first-party data along with InMobi Advertising's user-level and contextual signals within a privacy-compliant manner. Combining advanced technology with rich audience insights, the platform enables partners to adjust campaigns based on performance data.

InMobi Buyer Hub uses brand-safe, omnichannel premium supply, insights, and campaign-directed measurement and analytics for improved targeting and real-time insights on their supply path efficiency and campaign performance.