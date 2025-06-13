Innovid Launches Harmony Social
Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, has launched Harmony Social, which connects paid social campaigns with connected TV and the open we so marketers can connect exposure data, performance signals, and creative messaging.
Harmony Social connects media and creative strategies between social and non-social channels. By sending performance signals from Innovid's ad server to major social platforms, Harmony Social allows marketers to do the following:
- Build social campaign strategies based on holistic digital exposures and performance across CTV, video, audio, and display.
- Activate cross-channel storytelling by bringing big-picture creative sequencing, frequency management, and ad personalization into the social equation.
- Maximize incremental reach efficiency by minimizing channel/publisher overlap and reducing media waste.
"If CTV and social are the walled kingdoms of modern advertising, Harmony Social is the bridge between them," said Zvika Netter, CEO and founder of Innovid, in a statement. "Marketers are under pressure to make every impression count, but these channels have long operated in isolation. Harmony Social connects them, enabling smarter cross-channel storytelling, stronger media efficiency, and a more unified path to performance."