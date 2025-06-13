Innovid Launches Harmony Social

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, has launched Harmony Social, which connects paid social campaigns with connected TV and the open we so marketers can connect exposure data, performance signals, and creative messaging.

Harmony Social connects media and creative strategies between social and non-social channels. By sending performance signals from Innovid's ad server to major social platforms, Harmony Social allows marketers to do the following:

Build social campaign strategies based on holistic digital exposures and performance across CTV, video, audio, and display.

Activate cross-channel storytelling by bringing big-picture creative sequencing, frequency management, and ad personalization into the social equation.

Maximize incremental reach efficiency by minimizing channel/publisher overlap and reducing media waste.