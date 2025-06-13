Affinity Solutions’ Consumer Purchase Insights Is Now Accessible via AWS Clean Rooms

Affinity Solutions, a consumer purchase insights company, is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide advertisers and publishers with privacy-enhancing controls to access Affinity’s Consumer Purchase Insights using AWS Clean Rooms.

Advertisers and publishers will have more control over how they activate, measure, and optimize campaigns by securely collaborating with Affinity via AWS Clean Rooms and receiving access to fully permissioned consumer purchase insights from more than 95 million consumers, representing more than 86 billion transactions without sharing or copying one another's underlying data.

AWS Clean Rooms enables a secure and controlled environment that helps Affinity Solutions and its customers integrate Affinity's deterministic transaction data with other data sets, without having to share or reveal raw data.

Affinity's Consumer Purchase Insights provides a complete and granular view of spending behaviors across brands and categories. With this expanded relationship, advertisers and publishers can now match and measure their first-party data with Consumer Purchase Insights.

Additionally, advertisers and publishers can measure and model campaign outcomes using their own custom machine learning models and methodologies using AWS Clean Rooms. With AWS Clean Rooms ML, companies can apply privacy-enhancing controls to safeguard their data and ML models with partners while generating predictive insights. Using PySpark in AWS Clean Rooms enables companies and their partners to bring PySpark code and libraries and run advanced analyses across large datasets.