Affinity Solutions’ Consumer Purchase Insights Is Now Accessible via AWS Clean Rooms
Affinity Solutions, a consumer purchase insights company, is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide advertisers and publishers with privacy-enhancing controls to access Affinity’s Consumer Purchase Insights using AWS Clean Rooms.
Advertisers and publishers will have more control over how they activate, measure, and optimize campaigns by securely collaborating with Affinity via AWS Clean Rooms and receiving access to fully permissioned consumer purchase insights from more than 95 million consumers, representing more than 86 billion transactions without sharing or copying one another's underlying data.
AWS Clean Rooms enables a secure and controlled environment that helps Affinity Solutions and its customers integrate Affinity's deterministic transaction data with other data sets, without having to share or reveal raw data.
Affinity's Consumer Purchase Insights provides a complete and granular view of spending behaviors across brands and categories. With this expanded relationship, advertisers and publishers can now match and measure their first-party data with Consumer Purchase Insights.
Additionally, advertisers and publishers can measure and model campaign outcomes using their own custom machine learning models and methodologies using AWS Clean Rooms. With AWS Clean Rooms ML, companies can apply privacy-enhancing controls to safeguard their data and ML models with partners while generating predictive insights. Using PySpark in AWS Clean Rooms enables companies and their partners to bring PySpark code and libraries and run advanced analyses across large datasets.
"As first-party data remains critical for advertisers to drive business growth, having the right safeguards in place to leverage that data responsibly is essential," said Ken Barbieri, senior vice president of business development at Affinity Solutions, in a statement. "By expanding our collaboration with AWS, we're empowering advertisers and publishers to measure real-world outcomes with greater speed, precision, and confidence, while providing tools for customers to comply with today's data-privacy standards."
"Our industry is continuously raising the bar on privacy standards and the technology used to gain insights while providing mechanisms for customers to protect their data. We're pleased Affinity Solutions is leveraging AWS Clean Rooms to offer their customers a secure environment where they can analyze Affinity Solutions' transaction data alongside their own first-party data, driving valuable insights and potentially improving business outcomes," said Eric Saccullo, senior business development manager for applied AI solutions for advertising and marketing at AWS, in a statement.
