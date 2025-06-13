Hightouch Launches Same-Session Personalization for Marketing

Hightouch, providers of a data and artificial intelligence platform for marketers, has launched same-session personalization helping companies deliver personalized content that combines behaviors happening in a browsing session with comprehensive customer data from their own data warehouses.

The technology can merge same-session actions with complete customer profiles, including information such as subscription status, historical behavior, and customer traits, and deliver personalized experiences with sub-second latency.

Hightouch's platform also extends real-time engagement beyond the current browsing session. With more than 250 downstream integrations, companies can orchestrate real-time experiences across their entire marketing funnel.