Hightouch Launches Same-Session Personalization for Marketing
Hightouch, providers of a data and artificial intelligence platform for marketers, has launched same-session personalization helping companies deliver personalized content that combines behaviors happening in a browsing session with comprehensive customer data from their own data warehouses.
The technology can merge same-session actions with complete customer profiles, including information such as subscription status, historical behavior, and customer traits, and deliver personalized experiences with sub-second latency.
Hightouch's platform also extends real-time engagement beyond the current browsing session. With more than 250 downstream integrations, companies can orchestrate real-time experiences across their entire marketing funnel.
"Marketers have never had this level of precision and speed at the same time," said Tejas Manohar, co-founder and co-CEO at Hightouch, in a statement. "Imagine the amount of time it takes to press the lever on a toaster. That's how fast our same-session personalization bridges the gap between real-time behavior and full customer data so brands can act instantly and with all of the context they need. It's a game-changer for meeting people where they are on their journey with your brand."