SOCi Partners with ActiveCampaign

SOCi, a provider of marketing solutions for multi-location businesses, has integrated with ActiveCampaign, combining its centralized marketing tools with ActiveCampaign's advanced automation and personalization capabilities.

The integration aims to eliminate inconsistent branding, inefficient content workflows, and outdated location information across customer communications. With it, updates to business listings in SOCi are dynamically synchronized across every ActiveCampaign email campaign template via Message Variables.

Key benefits of the integration include the following:

Real-Time Business Listing Sync, so franchisees' location details are automatically updated in ActiveCampaign's email templates whenever changes are made in SOCi.

Centralized Brand Control, with visibility and governance over messaging at every level.

Scalable Automation with pre-approved email templates and workflows with all franchisee accounts.

Localized Personalization of content to create highly targeted, regional communications.

Advanced Reporting with location-specific insights into campaign performance to help identify top and underperforming locations.

Time-Zone Aware Delivery, with campaigns scheduled based on each location's operating hours. Combined with ActiveCampaign's Predictive Send, messages are delivered at the moment each contact is most likely to open.