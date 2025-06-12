Snowflake and Yahoo DSP Expand Partnership

Yahoo DSP and Snowflake are expanding their partnership with an update that brings Yahoo ConnectID into Snowflake's clean room to help publishers and advertisers activate first-party data and match audiences with Yahoo DSP targeting in a privacy-safe way.

Using Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, publishers can now integrate with Yahoo ConnectID without exposing personally identifiable information (PII) to facilitate audience targeting and enhance omnichannel measurement, giving advertisers a view of campaign performance across screens and formats.

"This partnership offers publishers a customized, secure way to monetize their audiences using Yahoo ConnectID in a privacy-safe environment without compromising user trust, while enabling advertisers to scale audience reach and achieve improved measurement in Yahoo DSP," said David Wells, industry principal for aqdvertising, media and entertainment at Snowflake, in a blog post.

Roku is one of the first connected TV providers to benefit from this expanded partnership. Through Snowflake's integration, Roku's data will become interoperable with Yahoo ConnectID, allowing permissioned advertisers to tap into Roku's scaled TV audiences and activate those addressable segments across third-party supply within Yahoo DSP.