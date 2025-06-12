DoubleVerify Launches DV Authentic AdVantage

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has launched the DV Authentic AdVantage, which combines DV's media quality controls with DV Scibids AI to drive outcomes across walled garden environments. The solution initially will launch across proprietary video platforms, enabling advertisers to enhance performance while safeguarding brand equity.

"Marketers have long faced a tradeoff when trying to advertise across premium video content from top creators without driving up CPMs, forcing a choice between reach and media quality," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV Authentic AdVantage eliminates that compromise by uniting media quality protection and campaign performance optimization in a single, streamlined solution. This industry-first offering helps brands boost spend efficiency, scale reach, and achieve breakthrough performance across walled gardens."

DV Authentic AdVantage combines DV's verification and optimization capabilities into a single offering. With it, advertisers can do the following:

Protect brand equity and ensure that advertising aligns with brand-safe and suitable content, language preferences, and media quality standards.

Optimize campaign performance with automated bid adjustments and budget allocations, powered by AI activation technology.

Authenticate media quality and evaluate campaign success with detailed insights and reporting within DV Pinnacle, DoubleVerify's unified service and analytics platform.

DV Authentic AdVantage is built on the DV Media AdVantage Platform for core verification, AI-powered optimization, and outcome measurement.