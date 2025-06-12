Intuit Mailchimp Unveils a Suite of Tools at London Event

Today at its Mailchimp FWD: London event Intuit unveiled a suite of tools and integrations to help marketers and small and mid-sized businesses better understand and leverage their customer data to engage with customers, boost conversions, drive repeat business, and generate more referrals.

Built on the Intuit platform, these tools leverage artificial intelligence to segment data and surface actionable insights with zero-party data.

The new suite includes the following:

New and enhanced lead generation integrations with Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and LinkedIn to help companies bring lead information from their social and paid advertising campaigns into Mailchimp, build customer profiles, and automatically nurture leads with hyper-personalized marketing campaigns in real time.

More than 100 pop-up templates for deeper targeting, data collection, and more personalized campaigns.

More robust and intuitive custom reports with the Metrics Visualizer, giving marketers more than 40 performance analytics to compare and analyze data across email and SMS channels.

And though not yet part of the product suite, Intuit is working to also incorporate the following:

Custom Audience Tools enabling marketers to send audience segments directly to Meta technologies and Google Ads to find look-alike audiences or retarget ads to existing customers.

SMS Contact Import via API, enabling Mailchimp users to import contacts without the need for email addresses. By bringing SMS data directly into Mailchimp, marketers can combine it with email data, purchase history, and other information to get a richer understanding of their audience to execute coordinated omnichannel campaigns.

Intuit's AI Agents, including customer, payments, finance, project management, and accounting agents, coupled with predictive insights and recommendations.