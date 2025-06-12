SEG’s Action Selling Launches AI-Powered Coaching
SEG has fused artificial intelligence and sales skill building into Action Selling's 9 Acts sales training and coaching methodology.
The new offering allows organizations to shift from one-off training events to a scalable, subscription-based coaching model.
With this integration, sales teams will be able to do the following:
- Simulate real-world sales conversations and practice key stages of the 9 Acts, including building credibility, uncovering needs, presenting solutions, and gaining commitment, with an AI coach that mimics realistic buyer interactions.
- Receive real-time, private feedback and insights on delivery quality, objection handling, pacing, and message clarity.
- Reinforce critical skills on demand with continuous practice opportunities.
- Scale coaching across teams with actionable insights to identify coaching moments, monitor trends, and drive team-wide improvements in sales execution.
"Action Selling has always been focused on structured, high-impact sales training," said Eric Moore, chief revenue officer of SEG, in a statement. "By integrating AI, we're expanding that impact to help sales professionals embed the behaviors and techniques that drive sales success."