SEG’s Action Selling Launches AI-Powered Coaching

SEG has fused artificial intelligence and sales skill building into Action Selling's 9 Acts sales training and coaching methodology.

The new offering allows organizations to shift from one-off training events to a scalable, subscription-based coaching model.

With this integration, sales teams will be able to do the following:

Simulate real-world sales conversations and practice key stages of the 9 Acts, including building credibility, uncovering needs, presenting solutions, and gaining commitment, with an AI coach that mimics realistic buyer interactions.

Receive real-time, private feedback and insights on delivery quality, objection handling, pacing, and message clarity.

Reinforce critical skills on demand with continuous practice opportunities.

Scale coaching across teams with actionable insights to identify coaching moments, monitor trends, and drive team-wide improvements in sales execution.