Outreach Partners with SAP

Outreach has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program and integrated its AI Revenue Workflow Platform with SAP Sales Cloud.

Through this integration, SAP Sales Cloud users can now access Outreach's full platform directly within the SAP environment. Sellers can execute Outreach tasks, manage prospecting activities, and operate within their existing SAP workflows.

“Backed by its integration with SAP Sales Cloud, Outreach's platform helps equip sales teams to streamline engagement, boost productivity, and stay ahead of the curve," said Utkarsh Bahadur, global head of go-to-market, strategy, and operations at SAP, in a statement. "It signals Outreach's commitment to co-innovation and long-term value creation for our mutual customers." "The integration marks an important step forward in delivering AI revenue workflows for enterprise organizations," said Abhijit Mitra, Outreach's CEO, in a statement. "By bringing together deep revenue orchestration capabilities and enterprise-scale CRM infrastructure, the collaboration enables companies to better support complex sales environments across industries and regions."

Outreach has recently joined the SAP PartnerEdge program in the Build track, and businesses that use SAP Sales Cloud can now access the Outreach Workspace on SAP Store. This solution provides an end-to-end AI Revenue Workflow platform that helps sales teams build qualified pipeline, close deals, and coach reps without leaving SAP Sales Cloud.