Innovid Extends Outcomes Suite to Measure Purchase Impact at Scale

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, has added purchase attribution within the InnovidXP measurement platform.

Marketers can now measure and optimize ad performance based on sales lift, return on ad spend, and incrementality tied to billions of in-store and online purchase transactions and directly connect converged TV ad exposures across direct insertion orders, programmatic, live sports buys, and more.

Affinity Solutions, a consumer purchase insights company, is the first of several anticipated partners to support InnovidXP's expansion into additional sales-based performance metrics.

This privacy-safe integration provides granular visibility across creatives, publishers, placements, designated marketing areas, and more.

"As advertisers push for greater accountability and optimization in their media investments, it's no longer enough to measure what's easy; they need to measure what matters," said Christopher Murphy, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Innovid, in a statement. "By integrating Affinity Solutions' industry-leading dataset into InnovidXP, we're giving marketers the ability to prove and improve the real-world business impact of every ad dollar spent."

Powered by deterministic data from 18 billion annual online and in-store credit and debit card transactions from more than 95 million consumers, Affinity Solutions' dataset gives Innovid the scale and precision needed to measure granular outcomes. The addition of offline outcomes further strengthens InnovidXP's data ecosystem, which includes source-direct, MRC-accredited digital impression data from the Innovid ad server, integrations with leading app platforms, demographic data providers, and more.