Five9 Launches AI Agents and AI Trust & Governance

Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today launched AI Agents and AI Trust & Governance.

AI Agents and AI Trust & Governance are powered by the Five9 Agentic Experience Engine, at the core of the Genius AI Architecture.

AI Agents provide flexible, advanced self-service that adapts to any stage of AI maturity and seamlessly hands off to a human agent if needed. Key features include the following:

AI Summary Node, which auto-summarizes voice and digital interactions with language-selectable summaries, providing context for live agents or future reference.

Intent Detection and Entity Extraction, to amplify intent detection with large language models to enable seamless, natural dialogues.

Knowledge Node, which uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to generate contextual answers based on enterprise knowledge.

Pre-built templates for specific industry verticals.

Code Crafter, to leverage LLMs to generate JavaScript functions.

AI Trust & Governance offers stronger guardrails and better observability for enterprise-ready AI. It includes the following:

Enhanced Decision-Making, with granular guardrails to tailor AI behavior across channels and use cases.

Threat Identification, to proactively monitor and respond to risks such as prompt injection attacks.

Prompt Monitoring, for better AI observability with a comprehensive reporting dashboard on critical usage metrics and prompt completeness scores.

Hallucination Detection, to track closed-domain hallucinations for context adherence and correct its behavior.