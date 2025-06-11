Insight7 Launches Call Evaluation Platform

Insight7, a developer of conversational intelligence solutions, today launched the Call Evaluation platform to help teams across sales, customer support, quality assurance (QA), customer experience, human resources (HR), and compliance analyze video and audio calls at scale to uncover business insights, score interactions, and identify coaching opportunities.

Whether the objective is performance evaluation, onboarding, QA, or compliance monitoring, Call Evaluation supports a wide range of use cases and adapts to the unique goals and workflows of each function.

Call Evaluation is a template-driven solution built for frontline teams. The platform automatically transcribes, analyzes, and surfaces actionable insights, performance metrics, and coaching opportunities from conversations, helping teams evaluate reps, track improvement, and enhance customer experiences in real time.

Call Evaluation is designed for the mid-market, serving companies with 10-150 cross-functional team members who generate thousands of employee and customer calls each month. Key features include the following:

Call Performance Dashboards for real-time visibility into caller/agent behavior, sentiment trends, keywords, and performance drivers.

Custom Scorecards & Coaching Tools with tailored evaluation criteria, rep-level coaching tips, and performance tracking.

Starter Kits by Role & Industry, with out-of-the-box templates tailored for common business needs.