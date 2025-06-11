Talkdesk Launches Customer Experience Automation

Talkdesk today launched Customer Experience Automation (CXA), a platform to automate customer journeys with a unified system of intelligent, autonomous artificial intelligence agents that can collaborate in real time to orchestrate and resolve complex challenges across the entire customer experience lifecycle.

"For years, businesses have faced a false choice: deliver personalized service or operate efficiently at scale," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and founder of Talkdesk, in a statement. "CXA ends that tradeoff. It's not just automation; it's coordinated, autonomous resolution of complex business problems with speed, scale, and impact, without sacrificing the personal touch customers expect."

The Talkdesk CXA platform is fueled by the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which unifies structured and unstructured data across every customer interaction, channel, and system of record. By turning transcripts, call recordings, messages, and case notes (combined with customer data points from multiple CRMs and specialized systems) into actionable knowledge, the Data Cloud gives AI agents the context to solve real business problems autonomously, and at scale.

Talkdesk CXA deploys a network of specialized AI agents with clear roles, shared context, and the ability to collaborate in real time. It includes preconfigured use cases, low- and no-code tooling, and both industry-specialized and general-purpose AI agents and supports everything from cross-industry workflows to vertical-specific journeys in healthcare, financial services, retail, utilities, and government.

As part of the Talkdesk CXA launch, Talkdesk also introduced a new AI Agent for omnichannel campaigns. This agent automates high-volume outbound voice campaigns. Businesses can scale appointment reminders, billing alerts, service updates, and other time-sensitive communications.

"The customer experience bar is higher than ever, and getting it right is no longer a differentiator; it's essential for survival," Paiva said. "Talkdesk CXA represents a monumental leap forward. We've gone deeper into problem-solving for specific industries, uncovering unique use cases where traditional solutions failed. Our new CXA platform is not about flimsy automations or bolted-together tools; it's about intelligent, coordinated, autonomous, and outcome-focused resolution that transforms the entire customer lifecycle."

Talkdesk CXA is built with inherent AI guardrails to mitigate hallucinations, ensure policy compliance, and provide human-in-the-loop oversight. The AI Gateway enables Talkdesk CXA to sit on any third-party contact center, whether on-premises or cloud-based, and integrate Talkdesk AI-driven solutions, optimizing self-service, agent assistance, quality management, and security.

CXA is part of Talkdesk CX Cloud, which gives businesses every part of the contact center platform, from voice to digital and performance and workforce managemen, with CXA built inside.