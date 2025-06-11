NIQ Partners with WeArisma
NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, is partnering with WeArisma, a creator marketing measurement and optimization platform provider, to help advertisers understand the impact of paid and organic creator marketing across the full marketing funnel, including sales impact.
The global collaboration combines NIQ's unique data assets and outcome measurement with WeArisma's technology platform and intelligence on creators around the world. Metrics from creator campaigns tracked through WeArisma's global analytics platform are incorporated into NIQ's Marketing Mix Models. NIQ and WeArisma support customized engagement models, including managed service support and self-serve platform access.
"By leveraging our collective strengths, we are helping businesses make more informed decisions about their influencer marketing investments," said Jason Tate, general manager of marketing effectiveness at NIQ, in a statement. "This strengthens our position as industry leaders in quantifying the impact of an increasingly important marketing channel around the world."
"For too long, marketers have been unable to attribute the impact of creator marketing on brand equity and sales performance, leaving a major gap in full-funnel measurement. We are thrilled to combine forces with NIQ to solve this challenge and enable marketers to get the greatest impact from every dollar spent on creator marketing," said Jenny Tsai, founder and CEO of WeArisma, in a statement.