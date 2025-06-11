NIQ Partners with WeArisma

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, is partnering with WeArisma, a creator marketing measurement and optimization platform provider, to help advertisers understand the impact of paid and organic creator marketing across the full marketing funnel, including sales impact.

The global collaboration combines NIQ's unique data assets and outcome measurement with WeArisma's technology platform and intelligence on creators around the world. Metrics from creator campaigns tracked through WeArisma's global analytics platform are incorporated into NIQ's Marketing Mix Models. NIQ and WeArisma support customized engagement models, including managed service support and self-serve platform access.