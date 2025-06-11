Outreach Unveils AI Revenue Workflow Platform

Outreach today introduced the Outreach AI Revenue Workflow Platform and a new generation of intelligent AI Agents.

Outreach's AI Revenue Workflow Platform enables hundreds of AI agent use cases across sales motions. For example, the Outbound Prospecting Agent finds and engages prospects and customers in specific verticals with tailored, industry-specific messaging by persona. The Expansion Agent identifies new personas in existing accounts to upsell new products based on past purchases and usage data.

The platform announcement introduces several new AI Agents and AI assistants, including the following:

Research Agent, which automates prospect and account research using first- and third-party data to target the right accounts with the right strategy.

Conversation Agent, which creates meeting briefs with tailored talking points.

Deal Agent, which surfaces recommended updates to deal entries based on conversation data.

Reply Agent, which drafts smart, contextual responses to customer objections and inquiries.

Smart Forecast Assist, which identifies risks in forecasts and builds AI guided what-if scenarios to meet targets.

Smart Analytics Assist, which gets answers on where to focus in pipelines and helps managers forecast and coach teams.

Win/Loss Insights, which inform go-to-market strategies on engagements and conversation topics.

"AI can no longer be a feature; it must be the foundation for how modern revenue teams operate," said Abhijit Mitra, CEO of Outreach, in a statement. "With this launch, we're building on our momentum and expanding what's possible with AI in B2B sales. Our platform now supports hundreds of AI-powered workflows, from research and personalization to deal management and forecasting, so sellers can maneuver faster, work smarter, and focus their time toward driving the greatest results."

Outreach's Agents operate as co-pilots or auto-pilots depending on workflow needs and are governed by built-in data security and transparency standards. The platform connects customer interactions, CRM systems, and external data signals to generate recommendations and real-time seller insights.