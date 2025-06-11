Adobe Launches Adobe Express for Ads

Adobe has launched Adobe Express for ads to help smaller businesses create high-performing ads for top social channels. Adobe Express brings together Adobe's creative tools, like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, and a library of assets and templates. It supports creative workflows for some of the world's largest ad platforms, including Google, LinkedIn, Meta, and TikTok, with Amazon soon to follow. Adobe Express also includes the following capabilities: New social safe zones that provide built-in guides tailored to top platforms, starting with Meta's Stories and Reel ads and LinkedIn video ads.

Focused workflows and drag-and-drop tools to customize text, images, and layouts.

AI-powered features to generate content ideas, remove backgrounds, generate images or video, and more.

The ability to resize and reformat ads to fit specific platforms.

Adobe Firefly-powered tools are commercially safe for your business.

Fonts, images, and assets cleared for business use.

Custom Brand Kits to lock brand elements for a consistent look and feel every time.

AI-powered video capabilities, including Clip Maker, which uses AI to instantly cut video footage into short clips, and Firefly-powered Generate Video, which uses text and image prompts to generate custom, commercially safe b-roll and background footage. Adobe also launched the following integrations: Optimized Google Performance Max templates for building creative assets for campaigns and exporting them to Google Ads .

Video and image ads on LinkedIn for campaign creation and tracking.

TikTok Symphony Assistant add-on to create trending business content, add pre-cleared music tracks from the Commercial Music Library, and export videos directly toTikTok Ads Manager.

Amazon ads, with professionally designed templates and pre-compliance checks.

A Metricool add-on that provides intel on top-performing posts, top-performing hashtags, and engagement rates across platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, X/Twitter, Google Business, and more. Users can also view side-by-side analysis of competitor profiles to spot content trends and performance gaps.

A Bitly add-on to add QR codes and short links to assets so you can monitor performance and view real-time analytics. "The process of landing a great ad can be long and arduous. You’ve got to get a lot right, from amazing creative that makes your message stand out to navigating the different rules, sizes, and criteria of each platform and deciphering the signals that tell you why ads are effective or not," Aubrey Cattell, Adobe's vice president of developer platform and partner ecosystem, wrote in a blog post. "Adobe Express for ads connects the dots in one convenient app, making it simple to get the right messages to your audiences quickly and effectively."