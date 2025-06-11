LoopMe Partners with Acxiom
LoopMe, a brand performance company, has partnered with Acxiom, bringing LoopMe's survey-based Audience & Measurement Platform (AMP) with Acxiom's marketing technology, identity, and consumer data.
The combination of LoopMe's custom, mobile ad-delivered surveys and first-party data management platform with Acxiom's data and identity solutions, will allow companies to produce custom segments that reach high-intent audiences for export to, and use on, preferred demand-side platforms.
AMP is an end-to-end solution enabling ad agencies and companies to run stand-alone Audience Surveys and generate audiences from the results of custom survey questions, whether pre-campaign or in-flight. Advertisers harness AMP to create custom segments directly from survey data, which is then scaled via LoopMe's artificial intelligence.
"We're proud to work with Acxiom to launch our Custom Audience partnership. This comes at a time when ROI is a key focus for advertisers, and the offering allows them to easily reach high-intent segments for more accurate targeting and improved performance," said Rob Cukierman, chief product officer of LoopMe, in a statement. "Acxiom's industry-leading marketing data technology and client base aligns perfectly with our patented, survey-based Audience & Measurement Platform to deliver agencies and brands actionable, quality audiences."
"Acxiom's data and identity expertise helps agencies and brands engage people anywhere and everywhere," said Martin Wexler, executive vice president of partner accounts at Acxiom, in a statement. "Our partnership with LoopMe provides yet another opportunity to tap into people's attitudes and preferences so advertising is relevant and timely."