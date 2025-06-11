LoopMe Partners with Acxiom

LoopMe, a brand performance company, has partnered with Acxiom, bringing LoopMe's survey-based Audience & Measurement Platform (AMP) with Acxiom's marketing technology, identity, and consumer data.

The combination of LoopMe's custom, mobile ad-delivered surveys and first-party data management platform with Acxiom's data and identity solutions, will allow companies to produce custom segments that reach high-intent audiences for export to, and use on, preferred demand-side platforms.

AMP is an end-to-end solution enabling ad agencies and companies to run stand-alone Audience Surveys and generate audiences from the results of custom survey questions, whether pre-campaign or in-flight. Advertisers harness AMP to create custom segments directly from survey data, which is then scaled via LoopMe's artificial intelligence.