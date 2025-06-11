Marchex Brings Marketing Edge to Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource
Marchex has made its Marketing Edge solution for call tracking, attribution, and conversational analytics available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource.
Marchex's Marketing Edge helps marketers maximize campaign effectiveness by analyzing customer conversations and identifying inefficiencies, such as paid media driving leads to locations without service capacity, misaligned geo-targeting, or promotions that attract price-sensitive shoppers unlikely to convert, so they can reallocate spend.
Witrh Marketing Edge, users can do the following:
- Earn attribution for sales that marketing campaigns generate;
- Know which channels, ads, and keywords generate high-quality leads;
- Optimize marketing investment and increase return on ad spend with recommendations and insights tailored to campaign data;
- Understand customer perception of brand, products, and pricing with industry-specific conversational analytics and benchmarking; and
- Identify data with native digital marketing integrations, APIs, and configurable reporting.
"This is a significant step forward for enterprise marketing teams that need to understand how customer conversations are affected by their campaigns and how best to optimize their ROAS," said Edwin Miller, CEO of Marchex, in a statement. "With Marketing Edge available in the Azure Marketplace and AppSource, enterprises can discover and deploy our powerful AI marketing solution, helping them to transform customer conversations into revenue growth."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome Marchex's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."
Related Articles
Marchex Partners with Microsoft
11 Dec 2024
Microsoft customers worldwide will gain access to Marchex's vertical market AI data analytics solutions.