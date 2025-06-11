Marchex Brings Marketing Edge to Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource

Marchex has made its Marketing Edge solution for call tracking, attribution, and conversational analytics available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource.

Marchex's Marketing Edge helps marketers maximize campaign effectiveness by analyzing customer conversations and identifying inefficiencies, such as paid media driving leads to locations without service capacity, misaligned geo-targeting, or promotions that attract price-sensitive shoppers unlikely to convert, so they can reallocate spend.

Witrh Marketing Edge, users can do the following:

Earn attribution for sales that marketing campaigns generate;

Know which channels, ads, and keywords generate high-quality leads;

Optimize marketing investment and increase return on ad spend with recommendations and insights tailored to campaign data;

Understand customer perception of brand, products, and pricing with industry-specific conversational analytics and benchmarking; and

Identify data with native digital marketing integrations, APIs, and configurable reporting.