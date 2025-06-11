PriceSpider Updates Its Shoppable and Price Monitoring product suites
PriceSpider, a provider of shoppable media solutions, has added shoppable integrations, real-time analytics, and predictive intelligence to its Shoppable and Price Monitoring product suites.
Among PriceSpider's recent product highlights are the following:
- DoorDash integration, with access to more than 500,000 stores.
- Meta integration to engage shoppers with dynamic product ads with real-time availability in Meta's Advantage+ ecosystem.
- Custom Commerce API, which steps up personalization with full control over shoppable experiences.
- Salsify partnership to simplify high-quality content delivery for shoppable activations.
PriceSpider is also deepening its analytics and scaling its global retail intelligence capabilities with the following innovations:
- Traffic Benchmarking Report, for real-time industry comparisons to guide performance optimization.
- Basket Analytics for real-time visibility into shopper behavior post-click, including when a specific brand does not make it into the final purchase.
- Stock Intelligence Module, for visibility into stockout trends and retailer availability to optimize retail media spend.
- Price Intelligence Expansion, with enhanced global pricing trends, competitor behavior, and promotion dynamics.
- Third-Party Marketplace Reporting, for enhanced management of channel integrity and unauthorized seller risk on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.
"Brands face increasing pressure to perform in a landscape growing more complex daily between tariffs and the rising impact of AI on every part of the commerce ecosystem," said Anthony Ferry, CEO and co-founder of PriceSpider, in a statement. "Brands need more than performance marketing. They need actionable insights, automation at scale, and innovative tools that put them ahead of the curve. And that's what we're building."