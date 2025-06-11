PriceSpider Updates Its Shoppable and Price Monitoring product suites

PriceSpider, a provider of shoppable media solutions, has added shoppable integrations, real-time analytics, and predictive intelligence to its Shoppable and Price Monitoring product suites.

Among PriceSpider's recent product highlights are the following:

DoorDash integration, with access to more than 500,000 stores.

Meta integration to engage shoppers with dynamic product ads with real-time availability in Meta's Advantage+ ecosystem.

Custom Commerce API, which steps up personalization with full control over shoppable experiences.

Salsify partnership to simplify high-quality content delivery for shoppable activations.

PriceSpider is also deepening its analytics and scaling its global retail intelligence capabilities with the following innovations:

Traffic Benchmarking Report, for real-time industry comparisons to guide performance optimization.

Basket Analytics for real-time visibility into shopper behavior post-click, including when a specific brand does not make it into the final purchase.

Stock Intelligence Module, for visibility into stockout trends and retailer availability to optimize retail media spend.

Price Intelligence Expansion, with enhanced global pricing trends, competitor behavior, and promotion dynamics.

Third-Party Marketplace Reporting, for enhanced management of channel integrity and unauthorized seller risk on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.