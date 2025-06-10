Convoso Launches Ignite DID Management Solution

Convoso, a provider of contact center software for revenue teams, today launched Convoso Ignite, a direct inward dialing (DID) lifecycle automation solution to optimize phone number usage and enhance dialing so each campaign uses the highest-performing numbers.

Ignite helps outbound sales teams by bringing dynamic, real-time scoring and automation to the heart of outbound operations. It continuously monitors and scores DIDs based on live performance data, then prioritizes the highest-performing numbers for call routing. Poor-performing numbers are automatically deprioritized.