Convoso Launches Ignite DID Management Solution
Convoso, a provider of contact center software for revenue teams, today launched Convoso Ignite, a direct inward dialing (DID) lifecycle automation solution to optimize phone number usage and enhance dialing so each campaign uses the highest-performing numbers.
Ignite helps outbound sales teams by bringing dynamic, real-time scoring and automation to the heart of outbound operations. It continuously monitors and scores DIDs based on live performance data, then prioritizes the highest-performing numbers for call routing. Poor-performing numbers are automatically deprioritized.
"Outbound teams today are under enormous pressure to deliver results while keeping pace with fast-changing carrier rules and compliance demands," said Nima Hakimi, CEO and co-founder of Convoso, in a statement. "With Convoso Ignite, we're helping customers improve contact rates while aligning with responsible dialing practices. Our goal is to ensure that calls to consent-based leads connect more consistently, while supporting compliance and long-term performance."