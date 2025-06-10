Uniphore Launches Business AI Cloud

Uniphore has launched the Uniphore Business AI Cloud, a sovereign, composable, and secure agentic artificial intelligence platform spanning data, knowledge, models, and agents. It empowers business users to deploy AI agents, tap into enterprise knowledge instantly, and deliver secure, embedded AI applications trained on enterprise data.

Uniphore Business AI Cloud includes the following components:

Data Layer, a zero-copy, composable data fabric that connects to any platform, application, or cloud, querying and preparing data where it lives.

Knowledge Layer, which structures and contextualizes enterprise data into AI-ready knowledge retrieval, enabling proprietary SLM fine-tuning.

Model Layer, which is open and interoperable with both closed- and open-source large language models, allowing companies to apply guardrails and governance to models, as well as orchestrate and swap models without rework as technologies evolve.

Agentic Layer, which offers pre-built enterprise-grade agents and a natural language agent builder, plus Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN)-based orchestration for deploying AI into real workflows across sales, marketing, service, HR, and more.

"Most AI solutions today were built for consumers or researchers, not for enterprises," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "Uniphore Business AI Cloud changes that. We've brought together four critical layers of the AI stack: data, knowledge, models, and agents. CIOs can now deploy AI securely at scale, retaining ownership of AI governance, while enabling business users to drive the experience and the value."

Uniphore supports cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises deployments of enterprise AI agents and apps. Companies retain control over their data, models, and AI workflows. Uniphore integrates with existing enterprise technology and data stacks and connects to any AI data source, model, or application. Uniphore embeds AI-specific protections, including guardrails to control model behavior, observability, granular governance, adversarial prompt defense, and ongoing red-teaming to ensure system resilience and compliance.