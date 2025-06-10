Informa TechTarget Partners with Outreach

Informa TechTarget, a provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, is partnering with Outreach and integrating with Outreach's sales execution platform to help companies connect the dots between active buyer research and sales engagement.

"Roughly nine out of 10 initial conversations with [business development representatives] never progress through the sales cycle. Our new integration addresses this challenge head on by fueling the timely and relevant engagement required to maximize conversion and pipeline impact," said Jillian Coffin, senior vice president of customer enablement and strategy at Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "By automatically adding Informa TechTarget's Active Prospects directly into topically aligned Outreach sequences, reps can dramatically improve their ability to connect with warm contacts when they're actively researching relevant topics and solutions."

The new integration empowers sales teams to do the following: