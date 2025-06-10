Informa TechTarget Partners with Outreach
Informa TechTarget, a provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, is partnering with Outreach and integrating with Outreach's sales execution platform to help companies connect the dots between active buyer research and sales engagement.
"Roughly nine out of 10 initial conversations with [business development representatives] never progress through the sales cycle. Our new integration addresses this challenge head on by fueling the timely and relevant engagement required to maximize conversion and pipeline impact," said Jillian Coffin, senior vice president of customer enablement and strategy at Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "By automatically adding Informa TechTarget's Active Prospects directly into topically aligned Outreach sequences, reps can dramatically improve their ability to connect with warm contacts when they're actively researching relevant topics and solutions."
The new integration empowers sales teams to do the following:
- Streamline workflows between Priority Engine, Informa TechTarget's purchase intent data platform, and Outreach to maximize sales efficiency.
- Instantly add Active Prospects directly into relevant Outreach sequences with one click.
- Automatically export Active Prospects to topically aligned Outreach sequences on a weekly basis.
- Identify and prioritize prospects with demonstrated solution interest so they can focus their efforts squarely on accounts and prospects showing active buying behavior.
- Engage prospects while they are actively researching and get into deals earlier.
- Personalize every touchpoint based on prospects' demonstrated interests and drive meaningful conversations that increase conversion to opportunity.