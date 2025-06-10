The Trade Desk to Launch Deal Desk

Global advertising technology provider The Trade Desk has launched Deal Desk, a new pillar of its Kokai platform that enables advertisers to manage their strategic one-to-one deals and upfront commitments with publishers. Deal Desk gives advertisers and publishers transparency and insight into the performance, quality, and pacing of their deals and showcases premium internet alternatives when deals underperform.

Deal Desk incorporates the following features:

Advertisers can inspect the health and value of their deals, using Deal Quality Scores to understand when a deal offers unique value for their campaigns and when they can find better value in the open marketplace.

Publishers can use new APIs or a UI to propose deals that fully describe their inventory with rich metadata and clearly defined terms. They can use the same Deal Quality Scores their buyers see to gain insight into the market for their inventory and discover actionable recommendations to help improve the value of their deals.

Automated deal activation and prioritization.

New built-in expansion and cancelation features create mutual accountability and help advertisers include more relevant inventory when a deal is unable to deliver within the original terms.