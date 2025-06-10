Amplitude Releases AI Agents

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has released Amplitude AI Agents to help companies accomplish specific goals, such as better checkout conversion or faster feature adoption. With AI Agents, Amplitude is helping teams build, deploy, and optimize digital experiences.

AI Agents can monitor data, spot patterns and changes, watch user sessions, form hypotheses, run experiments, ship changes, and monitor impact. Users tell them what to focus on, such as conversion, retention, engagement, or campaign performance, and they get to work.

"AI has been a part of Amplitude's DNA since our founding, and now we're delivering the first AI Agents in the data space to do anything meaningful beyond code and SQL generation," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude, in a statement. "Companies often tell us they have the data, but they don't have the resources to analyze or act on it. With Amplitude's AI Agents working around the clock, product development shifts from a slow, step-by-step process to a high-speed, multi-track system where strategy, analysis, and action can happen at the same time. This isn't just about doing what you've always done, faster. It's about doing what you wouldn't, couldn't, or didn't know how to do before."

With Amplitude, users decide the level of autonomy AI Agents have, and as they prove themselves, can set new guardrails and limits.

Amplitude will be releasing dozens of use case-specific AI Agent templates, including the following:

Website Conversion Agent, which monitors performance metrics to catch issues before they impact business. When it detects a conversion drop, it immediately analyzes user sessions to pinpoint where and why users are abandoning and then suggests an improvement.

Onboarding Agent, which identifies when users hesitate or leave the onboarding process. Based on these insights, it automatically creates in-app guides customized for user segments that are struggling with particular steps.

Feature Adoption Agent, which breaks down how groups are engaging with the latest product features, uncovering who's finding value and who's dropping off, and which user behaviors lead to higher adoption. Then it recommends targeted next steps.

Monetization Agent, which looks for signs that a user is ready to upgrade, purchase, or try a premium feature. When it sees those signals, it suggests the right nudge, such as an in-product message or a special offer.

"AI Agents were our most-wanted new product at multiple customer advisory boards this year," Skates said. "They give our customers an edge in building products people love, and they mark the beginning of a broader AI evolution at Amplitude."

Amplitude's AI Agents leverage its entire Digital Analytics Platform, including Analytics, Session Replay, Experimentation, and Guides and Surveys.