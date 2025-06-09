Amperity Launches Chuck Data,

Amperity, a customer data cloud provider, has launched Chuck Data, an artificial intelligence agent built specifically for customer data engineering.

Chuck uses Amperity's identity resolution models, trained on billions of data sets across more than 400 brands, as critical knowledge behind the AI. Chuck runs in the terminal and empowers engineers to understand their data, tag it, and resolve customer identities in minutes, all from within their Databricks lakehouse.

Chuck enables data engineers to vibe code—using natural language prompts to delegate complex engineering tasks to AI assistants. Chuck connects directly to users' Databricks environments, leveraging native compute and large language model (LLM) endpoints to execute high-impact workflows like identity resolution, compliance tagging, and data profiling. Users can run unlimited free Stitch on datasets up to 1 million records .

Key features of Chuck Data include the following:

Natural language command interface for customer data tasks.

Identity resolution via Amperity Stitch, running on Databricks compute.

Personally identifiable information (PII) tagging and customer profiling across Unity Catalog.

Compliance through PII tagging within Databricks.

Zero-copy architecture than never moves data.