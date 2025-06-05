Progress Software Updates ShareFile

Progress Software, a provider of digital experience and infrastructure software, has enhanced Progress ShareFile, its document-based collaboration and client workflow product for accounting professionals.

The latest ShareFile product enhancements provide artificial intelligence-powered document insights, centralizing client interactions, automating repetitive tasks, and simplifying workflows.

These key enhancements provide the following:

Streamlined client management: The new client hub provides a centralized view of client information, files, folders and projects.

Accelerated time to insights: The AI document assistant transforms lengthy documents into insights with just one click or question. Key details are extracted instantly.

Unified client interactions: Accounting firms can manage client tax engagements from start to finish within the ShareFile product. The upgraded income tax return solution now includes enhanced client onboarding workflows that allow firms to create multiple engagements in bulk to accelerate onboarding.

Improved client response time: Available for both iOS and Android, the new ShareFile for Clients mobile app lets users view and complete tasks, upload and scan documents, and track service status from their mobile devices.