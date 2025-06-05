Xactly Joins the AWS Partner Network

Xactly has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and made its Intelligent Revenue Platform available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors whose software runs on AWS.

"Partnering with AWS and bringing Xactly's platform to AWS Marketplace marks an important step forward in helping organizations modernize how they manage and optimize revenue operations," said Chris Li, senior vice president of products at Xactly, in a statement. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering trusted, reliable, and high-performance solutions that help businesses more easily access the tools they need to drive efficiency, align teams, and make smarter, data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex selling environment."