Zeta Global Unveils Zeta Answers

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, has unveiled Zeta Answers, an artificial intelligence-powered framework that automates complex tasks by turning marketing insights into answers, answers into actions, and actions into outcomes.

Through Zeta's suite of agentic AI tools, Zeta Answers enables multi-agent workflows to provide marketers a direct path to action, with continuous optimization.

Zeta Answers integrates first-party data to detect customer intent shifts and trigger immediate actions across marketing channels. The AI-generated answers trigger immediate cross-platform activation. Each layer of the Zeta Answers flywheel fuels the next. It can be used for the following:

Predicting outcomes: Trigger next-best actions with AI that anticipates intent.

Proving what works: Deterministic journey pathing and attribution across every channel.

Exploring on demand: Self-serve analytics uncover insights instantly.

Analyzing to optimize: A centralized, AI-powered hub surfaces real-time insights and recommendations.

At the core of Zeta Answers is the Zeta Identity Graph, a proprietary, people-based data asset built from more than 245 million U.S. consumer profiles.