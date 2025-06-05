Zeta Global Unveils Zeta Answers
Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, has unveiled Zeta Answers, an artificial intelligence-powered framework that automates complex tasks by turning marketing insights into answers, answers into actions, and actions into outcomes.
Through Zeta's suite of agentic AI tools, Zeta Answers enables multi-agent workflows to provide marketers a direct path to action, with continuous optimization.
Zeta Answers integrates first-party data to detect customer intent shifts and trigger immediate actions across marketing channels. The AI-generated answers trigger immediate cross-platform activation. Each layer of the Zeta Answers flywheel fuels the next. It can be used for the following:
- Predicting outcomes: Trigger next-best actions with AI that anticipates intent.
- Proving what works: Deterministic journey pathing and attribution across every channel.
- Exploring on demand: Self-serve analytics uncover insights instantly.
- Analyzing to optimize: A centralized, AI-powered hub surfaces real-time insights and recommendations.
At the core of Zeta Answers is the Zeta Identity Graph, a proprietary, people-based data asset built from more than 245 million U.S. consumer profiles.
"[Chief marketing officers] today don't need more dashboards; they need decisions," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "Zeta Answers delivers exactly that: prescriptive, data-driven actions marketers can trust. In a world where speed and precision are everything, we're closing the gap between intelligence and execution, giving our customers a smarter, faster path to profitable growth."
"Early feedback on Zeta Answers has been overwhelmingly positive," said Neej Gore, chief data officer of Zeta Global, in a statement. "Zeta Answers fundamentally reshapes how marketers operate, automating complex analytics with remarkable precision so teams can focus on what truly drives brand value: storytelling, emotional connection, and innovative customer experiences."
