ZoomInfo Partners with 5x5 Data
ZoomInfo is partnering with Five by Five (5x5) Data, a member-driven collaborative data provider, to enhance and diversify its B2B data supply chain with 5x5 Data's data sets.
By joining forces with 5x5 Data, ZoomInfo can source data from the 5x5 Identity Graph, an ecosystem of contact and behavioral data contributed and continuously validated by a network of member organizations.
Through its Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, ZoomInfo provides foundational data and buying signals so sellers can target buyers who are ready to act now. 5x5 Data's approach, emphasizing member contributions and continuous validation, will provide ZoomInfo access to more data points and insights across various industries. The partnership will also explore opportunities to leverage the co-op's advanced identity graph.
"The foundation of our Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform is built upon data our customers can trust," ZoomInfo Chief Data Officer Brandon Tucker said in a statement. "Partnering with 5x5 Data enables us to tap into a living, breathing data source that is constantly verified and updated by its members. This evolution in our data strategy will result in less data decay, more actionable insights, and ultimately, better results for our customers across all of go-to-market."
"This collaboration with ZoomInfo is a powerful validation of our mission to democratize access to high-quality data. By providing a distributed, intelligent network where members contribute and continuously validate data, we empower ZoomInfo to offer precision data activation within their products. This directly translates to better outcomes for their customers, as they can leverage the most accurate and up-to-date information for their campaigns. It's about a future where data decay is minimized and businesses can confidently act on insights derived from a truly verified and dynamically refreshed data supply," said 5x5 Co-Founder Brian Perks, in a statement.