ZoomInfo Partners with 5x5 Data

ZoomInfo is partnering with Five by Five (5x5) Data, a member-driven collaborative data provider, to enhance and diversify its B2B data supply chain with 5x5 Data's data sets.

By joining forces with 5x5 Data, ZoomInfo can source data from the 5x5 Identity Graph, an ecosystem of contact and behavioral data contributed and continuously validated by a network of member organizations.

Through its Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, ZoomInfo provides foundational data and buying signals so sellers can target buyers who are ready to act now. 5x5 Data's approach, emphasizing member contributions and continuous validation, will provide ZoomInfo access to more data points and insights across various industries. The partnership will also explore opportunities to leverage the co-op's advanced identity graph.