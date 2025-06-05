HubSpot Launches ChatGPT Connector
HubSpot has launched a deep research connector with OpenAI's ChatGPT.
The company says that more than 75 percent of HubSpot users are already using ChatGPT, and it is, therefore, making it easier for them to apply doctorate-level research and analysis to their own customer data and context and to put those business insights to work.
Within ChatGPT, the following use cases are now possible:
- Marketers can ask, "Find my highest-converting cohorts from recent contacts and create a tailored nurture sequence to boost engagement," and then use the insights to launch an automated workflow in HubSpot.
- Sales teams can find new opportunities by asking, "Segment my target companies by annual revenue, industry, and technology stack. Based on that, identify the top opportunities for enterprise expansion," and then bring them back to HubSpot for prospecting.
- Customer success teams can say, "Identify inactive companies with growth potential and generate targeted plays to re-engage and revive pipeline," and then take those actions in HubSpot to drive retention.
- Support teams can say, "Analyze seasonal patterns in ticket volume by category to forecast support team staffing needs for the upcoming quarter," and activate Breeze Customer Agent in HubSpot to handle spikes in support tickets.
"Launching the HubSpot deep research connector means businesses and their employees get faster, better insights because ChatGPT has more context. We're thrilled to work together to bring powerful AI to many of today's most important workflows," said Nate Gonzalez, head of business products at OpenAI, in a statement.
"We're building tools that help businesses lead through the AI shift, not just adapt to it," said Karen Ng, senior vice president of product and partnerships at HubSpot, in a statement. "By connecting HubSpot CRM data directly to ChatGPT, even small teams without time or data resources can run deep analysis and take action on those insights, fueling better outcomes across marketing, sales, and service."