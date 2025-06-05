HubSpot Launches ChatGPT Connector

HubSpot has launched a deep research connector with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The company says that more than 75 percent of HubSpot users are already using ChatGPT, and it is, therefore, making it easier for them to apply doctorate-level research and analysis to their own customer data and context and to put those business insights to work.

Within ChatGPT, the following use cases are now possible:

Marketers can ask, "Find my highest-converting cohorts from recent contacts and create a tailored nurture sequence to boost engagement," and then use the insights to launch an automated workflow in HubSpot.

Sales teams can find new opportunities by asking, "Segment my target companies by annual revenue, industry, and technology stack. Based on that, identify the top opportunities for enterprise expansion," and then bring them back to HubSpot for prospecting.

Customer success teams can say, "Identify inactive companies with growth potential and generate targeted plays to re-engage and revive pipeline," and then take those actions in HubSpot to drive retention.

Support teams can say, "Analyze seasonal patterns in ticket volume by category to forecast support team staffing needs for the upcoming quarter," and activate Breeze Customer Agent in HubSpot to handle spikes in support tickets.