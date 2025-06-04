Adobe Expands AI Agentic Offerings

Adobe is updating its agentic functionality with its launch of Product Support Agent, which provides an interactive and guided way for marketers and customer experience professionals to diagnose and resolve issues impacting workflows, and Data Insights Agent, which helps derive insights from customer data in Customer Journey Analytics.

Product Support Agent and Data Insights Agent are the first of the Adobe Experience Platform Agents to be available globally to customers. Both agents are powered by Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, the infrastructure that enables businesses to build, manage, and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems.

Product Support Agent delivers in-the-moment troubleshooting guidance and intelligent case management support directly from within Adobe Experience Platform applications. As soon as a question is asked in the AI Assistant in Adobe Experience Platform, the agent uses trusted knowledge sources, such as troubleshooting articles authored by Adobe Support, product tutorials, and legal documentation, to help resolve the issue.

If the issue is unclear or extremely technical, the Product Support Agent gathers relevant contextual data from logs, metadata, user session details, and more and pre-fills the support case, which the user can review before submitting. This enables the agent to handle triage-level tasks like ticket categorization, prioritization, and context gathering, so support teams can begin working on the issue earlier.

Product Support Agent also can provide real-time status updates for any open ticket directly through the same AI Assistant interface, and can provide proactive notifications whenever there's a change in case status.

Data Insights Agent, meanwhile, allows users to query data directly using natural language, and in an instant the Data Insights agent builds the visualization in the Analysis Workspace within Adobe Customer Journey Analysis. Users can make changes to previously built visualizations and build analysis iteratively.

"Experience Platform Agents are built for a new era of work where AI is powering creativity and marketing execution to help teams move faster, work smarter, and stay in control," Adobe said in a statement. "Agentic AI will never replace human expertise, but it can certainly work alongside experts to help create more capacity so they can focus on creative solutions that will drive greater business impact than ever before."