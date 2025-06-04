CSI Partners with WaveCX

WaveCX, a provider of personalized, digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, is partnering with CSI, a provider of end-to-end financial software and technology. Through this integration, CSI clients using the NuPoint®and Meridian core platforms can now increase digital adoption and deliver more dynamic customer experiences directly within their banking applications.

With WaveCX, CSI clients can now do the following:

Deliver tailored in-app marketing and educational experiences based on user behavior;

Promote awareness and adoption of underused digital features; and

Proactively guide users with contextual messages, tutorials, and announcements at the point of need.