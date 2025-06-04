CSI Partners with WaveCX
WaveCX, a provider of personalized, digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, is partnering with CSI, a provider of end-to-end financial software and technology. Through this integration, CSI clients using the NuPoint®and Meridian core platforms can now increase digital adoption and deliver more dynamic customer experiences directly within their banking applications.
With WaveCX, CSI clients can now do the following:
- Deliver tailored in-app marketing and educational experiences based on user behavior;
- Promote awareness and adoption of underused digital features; and
- Proactively guide users with contextual messages, tutorials, and announcements at the point of need.
"This collaboration aligns with our mission of helping financial institutions unlock the full value of their digital channels," said Jon Tvrdik, CEO of WaveCX, in a statement. "By reaching users directly inside the app, banks and credit unions can increase adoption, improve education, and ultimately drive stronger engagement and loyalty."