Contentstack Launches Contentstack Data and Insights

Contentstack, a provider of headless content management systems, today unveiled Contentstack Data and Insights, a native set of capabilities for audience analytics and real-time data activation, along with omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, now integrated into Contentstack EDGE, its fully-integrated adaptive digital experience platform (DXP).

"The future of digital is here, which is why we moved so quickly to deliver on our promise to arm customers with the combined power of content and data," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack, in a statement. "If content is king, context is queen. And with our adaptive DXP, brands can adapt to their customers in real time, in every interaction and every channel. No other platform can enable personalization at scale like this."

With this release, Contentstack EDGE now includes the following:

Audience Insights App, to help users understand which content drives engagement and business outcomes, support targeted campaigns, and ground personalization in data-driven insights. With visual maps, audience building, and opportunity insights, companies can learn what their audiences care most about in real time.

Real-Time Data Activation, to help users deliver personalized experiences instantly with access to more than 200 data connectors and native integration with existing data warehouses, activated in real time as customers interact.

Flows, the ability to activate omnichannel personalization at scale through adaptive customer journeys that guide individuals across web, mobile, email, ads, SMS, and other channels.