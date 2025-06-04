Melissa Integrates with Microsoft Azure

Meliss's data validation tools are now deployable on Microsoft Azure through Azure Data Factory (ADF), with address, identity, and contact data cleansing capabilities running via the Azure-SSIS Integration Runtime (SSIS-IR).

This integration empowers organizations to migrate SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages to the cloud.

Companies can now also tap into Melissa's comprehensive suite of cloud-based services. This includes address, email, phone, and name validation, along with NCOA/CCOA change-of-address updates and global identity verification, all accessible within the familiar Azure environment.

Melissa's Azure-enabled components provide a future-ready foundation for companies moving ETL and master data management processes to the cloud. Cloud operations offload hardware and maintenance responsibilities, and reduce the need for local server infrastructure, internal IT maintenance, and hardware scaling.