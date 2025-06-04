DoubleVerify Partners with Impact Plus to Help Companies Evaluate the Carbon Footprint of Ad Campaigns
DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, is partnering with Impact Plus, a sustainability technology company, to empower marketers to reduce the environmental footprint of their advertising.
With this release, companies can leverage DV's Emissions Measurement offering powered by Impact Plus to understand and manage the carbon footprint of their digital advertising campaigns.
Later this year, advertisers will be able to leverage DV Scibids AI, DV's dynamic activation technology, not only to optimize for business outcomes and cost efficiency, but also to shift ad investments toward more eco-friendly placements in real time, helping reduce the environmental impact of their digital campaigns.
Impact Plus has developed advanced, automated tools that help advertisers evaluate greenhouse gas emissions across campaigns. This integration brings those insights directly into DV's measurement ecosystem.
"As sustainability remains a priority across the advertising ecosystem, brands are looking for ways to understand and address their environmental footprint," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Our integration with Impact Plus gives advertisers the data and transparency they need to make more informed, responsible decisions without sacrificing performance or scale."
"Reducing advertising's environmental impact starts with evaluation," said Vincent Villaret, CEO of Impact Plus, in a statement. "Together with DoubleVerify, we're helping brands embed sustainability into their digital strategies, making it easier to take action based on GHG emissions and media quality data."