DoubleVerify Partners with Impact Plus to Help Companies Evaluate the Carbon Footprint of Ad Campaigns

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, is partnering with Impact Plus, a sustainability technology company, to empower marketers to reduce the environmental footprint of their advertising.

With this release, companies can leverage DV's Emissions Measurement offering powered by Impact Plus to understand and manage the carbon footprint of their digital advertising campaigns.

Later this year, advertisers will be able to leverage DV Scibids AI, DV's dynamic activation technology, not only to optimize for business outcomes and cost efficiency, but also to shift ad investments toward more eco-friendly placements in real time, helping reduce the environmental impact of their digital campaigns.

Impact Plus has developed advanced, automated tools that help advertisers evaluate greenhouse gas emissions across campaigns. This integration brings those insights directly into DV's measurement ecosystem.