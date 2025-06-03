Uniphore Introduces 3 Marketing Agents

Uniphore has unveiled Marketing Agents, a suite of artificial intelligence agents to accelerate marketing teams' access to data, segment audiences, and work inside the Uniphore Customer Data Platform (CDP).

"With the rise in enterprise AI, marketers have been waiting for business-centric AI that they can actually use," said Steve Daheb, chief marketing officer of Uniphore, in a statement. "With Marketing Agents, teams can ask, find and act on their data in seconds, instead of days waiting to hear from a data engineering team, while keeping governance and security intact."

Uniphore's first release of Marketing Agents includes the following: