Uniphore Introduces 3 Marketing Agents
Uniphore has unveiled Marketing Agents, a suite of artificial intelligence agents to accelerate marketing teams' access to data, segment audiences, and work inside the Uniphore Customer Data Platform (CDP).
"With the rise in enterprise AI, marketers have been waiting for business-centric AI that they can actually use," said Steve Daheb, chief marketing officer of Uniphore, in a statement. "With Marketing Agents, teams can ask, find and act on their data in seconds, instead of days waiting to hear from a data engineering team, while keeping governance and security intact."
Uniphore's first release of Marketing Agents includes the following:
- Platform Search Agent, a semantic search layer that surfaces platform components like attributes, audiences, and more.
- Audience Segmentation Agent that builds sophisticated audience segments from plain English prompts, supporting rule-based logic.
- Product Knowledge Agent, a natural language assistant that answers user questions in real time using indexed product documentation.